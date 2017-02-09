Brothers accused of stealing 7 kegs from Stoudt’s Brewery in Lancaster County

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for two men who are accused of stealing seven kegs of beer from a Lancaster County brewery last month.

Justin R. Eichman, 32, and his brother Robert P. Eichman IV, 38, are each charged with burglary and criminal conspiracy. A warrant has been issued for their arrests.

According to police reports, the pair were caught on video surveillance entering Stoudt’s Black Angus pub located along the 2800 block of North Reading Road in Adamstown Borough on January 17. The men are accused of stealing seven kegs from the brewery’s production facility. Police say the brothers returned to the brewery on January 19, but were interrupted by an employee who was able to record their vehicle registration as they fled.

Authorities say the brothers have ties to the Reading and Manheim areas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611 or submit a tip online by clicking here.