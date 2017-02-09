× Calls for partnership to strengthen PA 211 system

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A representative from Cumberland County is encouraging the state to forge a public-private partnership, with the United Way, in an effort to streamline access to the 2-1-1 system.

The 3-digit line is available 24-hours a day to connect Pennsylvanians with housing or health and human services assistance.

Representative Stephen Bloom says the availability of resources is not the problem. Rather, he says the state offers so many resources, those seeking help can become overwhelmed, and sometimes it can be difficult to know where to direct questions.

he says 2-1-1 helps those who are overwhelmed.

“It’s a gateway to all kinds of help,” said Rep. Bloom. “By using this service, individuals can get a holistic answer to their issue, rather than a haphazard, piecemeal response that too often only leads them to additional challenges.”

Bloom also says a partnership could increasing efficiency on the 2-1-1 system, which could save the government money when it comes to providing services.