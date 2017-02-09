× Driver was DUI and in possession of crack cocaine when he hit multiple vehicles and an ice machine in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. – On Wednesday February 8, at approximately 1:06 am Carlisle Police received a report of a driver who had struck a vehicle and an ice machine in the parking lot of the Super 7 convenience store on N. Hanover Street.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and perform a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Damion Davis, was determined to be under the influence. Davis had struck multiple vehicles in the 400-500 blocks of North Hanover Street. He was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine.

Davis was arrested and charged with 4 counts of Driving Under the Influence, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Illegally Operating a Motor Vehicle not Equipped with Ignition Interlock. He is also being charged with multiple traffic violations which occurred after he fled the parking lot of the Super 7.