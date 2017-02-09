× East Petersburg man charged in death of heroin overdose victim

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police arrested Robert Benjamin Kitch, Jr., of East Petersburg at a city sub shop on Wednesday on charges that included Drug Delivery resulting in Death. The charges stem from an investigation that began in September 2016 when officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to a tow yard in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue. There they found a deceased female in a recently towed vehicle.

City Detectives learned that the female had overdosed on heroin while her car was parked in a private lot in the 200 block of W. King Street. They also learned that the deceased female had contacted Kitch and had agreed to take delivery of a quantity of heroin. Kitch was the last known person the deceased female had made contact with and that was to engage in a drug delivery from Kitch. Detectives had enough evidence to applied for an arrest warrant.

The warrant was executed with the assistance of heavily armed police at Kitch’s place of employment, the Rendezvous Steak Shop 239 W. King Street. During a body search, a small amount of cocaine, heroin and Suboxone were found on Kitch’s person.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Kitch’s vehicle where they found ninety bags of heroin with a street value of $900.00, $1,095.00 dollars in cash, twenty-three Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills (a Schedule III substance), four Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills (a Schedule II substance) and a small amount of marijuana.

Additional charges against Kitch include Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Heroin, Possession of Suboxone, Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

Following arraignment Kitch was committed to Lancaster County Prison, in lieu of an $400,000.00 bail.