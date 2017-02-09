Ex-New York Knick Charles Oakley arrested after fight with security, team says

NEW YORK — Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley was arrested after he shoved a security guard at Madison Square Garden during a game Wednesday night, the team said on Twitter.

The altercation happened during the first quarter of the game. Video shows Oakley shoving away a security guard before being physically removed from the floor.

Security then escorted Oakley out of the building.

“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks said in a statement. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help.”

Oakley was said to have been yelling at team owner James Dolan, who he has been publicly critical of in the past, leading up to his ejection, according to the New York Daily News.

Oakley, who was a feared enforcer on the court, played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998 and is beloved by many New York fans.

