× Former York man wanted for death of infant son arrested in Maryland

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A former York man, Jonathan Colby Thompson, 31, wanted in the death of his infant son last year, is arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland.

On May 25, 2016, York City Police opened an investigation into life threatening injuries suffered by a two-month old infant. The child was living with his parents in the 400 block of Juniper Street, York. On June 10, 2016, the child died from what an autopsy revealed to be multiple traumatic injuries.

On Wednesday, February 8, detectives charged the child’s father, Thompson, with Criminal Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Detectives learned Thompson had moved from York to Owings Mill, Maryland and requested the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force assist in apprehending him.

Thompson was arrested without incident at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road, Baltimore. He was turned over to Baltimore County officials to await extradition to York.