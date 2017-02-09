× Halifax man charged with sexual assault of a child

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Susquehanna Township Police arrested Joseph A. Miller, 35, of Halifax on a list of sex crimes involving a minor. Miller was taken into custody on January 10th.

Miller’s arrest was prompted after an investigation uncovered an inappropriate relationship between he and a much younger victim came to surface. The alleged incidents occurred in November 2016.

Charges against Miller include Involuntary Deviated Sexual Intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, but older than 4 years old, Unlawful Contact with Minor, Criminal Attempt Aggravated Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, Indecent Exposure, and Indecent Assault of a Person less than 16 years old.

After arraignment Miller was released after posting $100,000 straight bail.