× Harrisburg man accused of burning toddler in scalding water

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A Harrisburg man who police say put a 2-year-old boy into a scalding bath last year has been arrested.

Curtis Allen, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of child. He was arraigned February 1 and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in August 2016. Police say Allen was caring for a 2-year-old boy when the toddler soiled his pants. Allen put the boy in a bathtub with water that was too hot, causing burns to the toddler’s legs and lower body, according to court documents.

Police say Allen failed to seek medical attention for the boy for several hours. Eventually, the toddler was taken to the emergency room and later transferred to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center, where he was hospitalized for several days.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.