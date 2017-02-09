Mosque invites all community members for unity event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As the courts upheld the decision to suspend President Trump’s travel ban, a Mosque in Harrisburg held an event for all members of the community.

More than 100 people packed the Hadee Mosque to talk love and unity, at a time when some people from our area say there is still a clear division.

A message of unity rang through the walls at the Hadee Mosque in Harrisburg.

"We are all one - meaning that we are all American citizens of this country,” said Saima Mumtaz, President of the Women’s Auxiliary with the Hadee Mosque.

This event comes at a pivotal point in time with government decisions regarding immigration and the temporary travel ban.

Some community members saying they support the vetting and surveillance of people entering the United States - but questioning if the ban pinpoints one group of people.

"Well, as Ahmadiyaa Muslim prayer has always been our first and foremost step so we are praying that whatever is best for this country that is what the conclusion will be,” added Mumtaz.

That's part of the national debate over the temporary travel ban -- here in Harrisburg, some people question if the ban is discriminatory to Muslims.

On the other side, other people wonder: Do judges have the right to question the Commander in Chief’s executive order?

Ahmad Hameed is the Vice President of the mosque. "We are absolutely are supportive of the president when it comes to identifying folks who want to do us harm,” he said.

Hameed says he supports the message of safety so long as there is an understanding of how some people are impacted.

"We also want to make sure that we don't want to cast such a wide neck which pulls in innocent folks that have nothing to do with terrorism,” added Hameed.

One immigrant from Germany, also supports a close eye on those coming into the country, but says the travel ban contradicts American values.

"My hope would be that people would be allowed in, of course, with scrutiny and vetting and everything, but I think it's very detrimental to everything that America stands for,” said Rev. Dr. Holger Roggelin with the Messiah Lutheran Church.

People at the event say they feel united, but wonder what the next step will be. President Trump says he's prepared to fight the court’s decision.