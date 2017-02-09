× People in Lancaster County volunteer to shovel driveways

MANHEIM, Pa. – For over an hour, Johnna Wagner, who just had a baby, shoveled a driveway in Manheim, Lancaster County Thursday.

It wasn’t even hers. It is her disabled in-laws and she just wanted to help them. She and her husband are also offering to shovel driveways for other elderly people or veterans.

Even with a new baby and a son, Wagner says she is willing to volunteer until Friday morning.

You can find her through the Facebook page “Dig Out Lancaster“. It is operated by LancasterOnline.com. People that need help can post on the page and volunteers can respond.