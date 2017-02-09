× Pizza bagels put a new spin on National Pizza & Bagel Day

YORK, Pa.– Today is National Pizza and National Bagel Day, celebrating the mash-up of bread, crust, meat and cheese.

However, there are more than a few ways to celebrate the day.

One way to participate is by combining the two and enjoying pizza bagels!

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, chef Doug Krick from Dodge City Steakhouse in Harrisburg is stopping by with a few selections to sample. First, Krick will show off the Hawaiian Pizza Bagel, which is made with marinara sauce, sliced ham, diced pineapple and fontina cheese. He will also prepare the Steaklovers Pizza Bagel, which is made up of marinara sauce, bacon, smoked ribeye, filet mignon and fortina cheese.

Check it out on FOX43 Morning News!

For more information on Dodge City Steakhouse, you can visit their website here.