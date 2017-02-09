Snow days are a tough call for superintendents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Many schools in central Pennsylvania called for a snow day on Thursday, while other districts opened two hours late.

Some superintendents made those calls Wednesday night, before the storm hit.

Schools in the West York Area District opened two hours late. A lot of factors go into a superintendent's decision to stay open, close school, or open late.

Hearing the words "school's closed" could brighten almost any kids day while some still had to make their way to school.

Grandparent Peggie Panton said "grandma's got to do her duties, and plus she could have walked. She lives two blocks away from here."

Superintendent Dr. Emilie Lonardi had a tough call to make Thursday morning, close schools, or weather the storm and open.

She had her eyes on the storm forecast, but weather conditions seemed just too warm Wednesday night to make the decision to close school Thursday.

Instead, she gave students in the West York Area School District two extra hours to get to class.

"The teachers were happy, because they are looking forward to a long weekend next week. So they were very happy that we had a delay. In fact, they said we could have one tomorrow, as long as we don't call off, so they like to come. The kids, they seemed ok ," Dr. Lonardi said.

The kids were alright, but Dr. Lonardi also checks road conditions for bus drivers, parents, and teachers.

"The other thing that crosses my mind all the time, is that we have our high school students. We have a lot of high school drivers, and so that's always a concern," Dr. Lonardi said.

Many superintendents in central Pennsylvania decided to call a snow day for their districts hours before the first flakes fell.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking, because you don't want to be wrong. You don't want to waste a day and nobody likes that. So, it's difficult to do that. For myself, I only make that decision if the forecast is really, like a nor'easter is coming," Dr. Lonardi said.

Just like snowflakes, calling every storm is different.

"It really is a hard call. I think that if I could speak on behalf of all those superintendents, I think we do the best that we can, at the time, that we have to make the decision, with the information that we have," Dr. Lonardi said.

"There were a lot of closings, but you still get around. Actually, getting out here, and seeing it, it's like playtime," Panton said.

Dr. Lonardi said one of the first things she does is check how the storm will affect road conditions.

It's a concern, not only for the bus drivers and student drivers, but for the teachers who might be driving in from the Harrisburg or Lancaster areas.