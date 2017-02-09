Snow ends by mid morning, then cold and blustery with a few snow squalls Thursday

SNOW AND COLD: A heavy, wet snow quickly moves through for the morning hours as colder air slides into the region. Initially, there will be difficulty sticking before the ground cools quickly enough. Then, accumulations of snow quickly take place through the 9 A.M. hour. From 6 to 9 A.M., it wraps from west to east. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected, with slushy accumulations on the warmer roads. Higher elevations could see a little more, especially north, with lower amounts south. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak. The rest of Thursday is partly sunny, breezy, and colder. Snow squalls are possible during the afternoon, and could bring spotty additional accumulations on the order of a couple inches or less, depending on if they hit the same locations. Readings barely make 30 degrees. Expect afternoon wind chill values in the 20s and teens. Friday is partly sunny as well, and still cold. Readings are in the lower 30s after frigid morning with lows in the teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warming trend is expected to take place through the weekend, but it won’t come without some shower chances. Saturday sees temperatures back into the 40s, and a few light showers are possible later during the day. There’s plenty of dry time for much of the day. A better chance for some showers is on Sunday. By that point, temperatures very likely are well into the 40s and pushing the 50 degree mark.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is still on the mild side, with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday is sunny with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures continue to cool through Wednesday. We’ll watch the chance for a few snow showers, with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

Have a great Thursday!