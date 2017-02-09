× Speed Limits restored on Major Roads in South Central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa.– PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions as of 9 AM that have been in place since 4 AM this morning on major highways in south central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced at 4 AM on Interstates 78, 81, 83, and 283, as well as on sections of Routes 11, 15, 11/15, 22/322, 30, 222, 283, and 581. All speeds have been restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the region and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras, 94 of which are in the mid-state.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter

SOURCE: PennDOT