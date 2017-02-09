Students of the Year Campaign: Rachael Overlander — Donegal High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central, Pennsylvania Students of the Year campaign, we are highlighting those who are actively trying to find a cure for blood cancer in our communities. Today's highlighted student is Rachael Overlander.

Rachael is a junior at Donegal High School and is actively involved in their field hockey program. Rachael was nominated by a 20 year veteran LLS volunteer, Krissy Hitz, whose husband Todd was diagnosed in the 1990s and was the first bone marrow transplant patient at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Rachael wants to use her platform in the community and at school to share Todd’s story and inspire others to invest in The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Rachael plans to play field hockey in college.

For six weeks, eight student leaders from across Central PA are mobilizing their schools and communities to fund lifesaving research for local blood cancer patients and win scholarship to college. Candidates dedicate their campaigns to a local patient currently battling a blood cancer. The campaign began Monday, Jan. 23.

To support Rachael's campaign, you can visit her page here.