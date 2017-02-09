× Traffic stop leads to arrest of Harrisburg man on drug charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – The odor of marijuana leads to the arrest of a Harrisburg man on drug charges. The incident began on Thursday, February 9, at around 2:45 pm. That is when a West Shore Regional Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in Lemoyne Borough.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Selburn Courtney Chambers. Police detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. It was then discovered Chambers was in possession of a moderate amount of suspected marijuana packaged for sale.

Charges against Chambers include Possession with Intent to Deliver, Marijuana and driving with a suspended license.CHAMBERS was taken into custody without incident.

Following arraignment Chambers was sent to Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.