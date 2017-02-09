× Woman cashed settlement check twice, charged with theft

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Susquehanna Township Police charge 51 year Ann E. Morton for theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. She was arrested on January 20th.

According to police Morton received a settlement check for a large sum of money. She contacted the bank and stated that she needed the money faster, so the bank wired the money directly into her account. Morton then received the original check, which had a stop payment on it, but she deposited it anyway, thus being paid twice.

Morton agreed to pay the bank back, but failed to do so.