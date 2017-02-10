× Big rig crashes into house, knocks out power in area around I-83 exit 45

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Power is expected to restored at around Midnight Saturday morning in the area around I-83 exit 45 in Swatara Township. Power-lines were knocked down when the driver of a tractor trailer lost control and crashed into the porch of a home on S. 32nd Street just off the exit. It happen around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The empty truck had to be towed from the scene. The unidentified driver was taken to a local hospital. No word on a condition. There was no one in the home at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.