Big rig crashes into house, knocks out power in area around I-83 exit 45

Posted 7:31 PM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 07:38PM, February 10, 2017
32ndimg_cctv_83-45_mpu001_ch0

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Power is expected to restored at around Midnight Saturday morning in the area around I-83 exit 45 in Swatara Township. Power-lines were knocked down when the driver of a tractor trailer lost control and crashed into the porch of a home on S. 32nd Street just off the exit. It happen around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

83captureThe empty truck had to be towed from the scene. The unidentified driver was taken to a local hospital. No word on a condition. There was no one in the home at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

 

83capture

 