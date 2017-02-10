Bitter cold start with increasing clouds for Friday

BREEZY AND COLD TO START: We start the day with plenty of sunshine to go around, but the breezes stick around too. Wind chills throughout the morning will stay in the teens with winds out of the west at 5-15mph with gusts up to 20mph possible.

INCREASING CLOUDS: Heading into the afternoon, clouds begin to increase heading towards the drive home. We turn cloudy by the evening and won’t see very much sunshine for most of the weekend. We’ll top out around 50 for Saturday under mostly cloudy skies.

STAYING MILD WITH SOME RAIN: Temperatures stay well into the 40s for most of the 7-day forecast, continuing our mild trend that’s dominated most of Winter. The chance of a shower or two pops up late on Saturday with scattered showers likely for Sunday, especially north of the Penn Turnpike. Areas to the south will likely see a couple showers, so everyone will need the umbrella heading out to Sunday morning activities and keep it handy throughout the day. After that, breezes kick up again for Monday with gusts over 20mph likely once again. We stay mild and dry heading into next week, with a couple snow showers possible next Wednesday.

Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long