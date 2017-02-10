× Brooklyn men charged with online scamming of Harrisburg residents

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Two suspects in an online scam are facing charges after police apprehended them during a chase.

Antwaine Tindal, 21, and Jermaine Carr, 21, of Brooklyn, New York are charged with 49 counts of access device fraud, 8 counts of theft by deception, 7 counts of bad checks, 7 counts of identity theft, and 1 count of fleeing and eluding among other charges.

Early in January 2017, an investigation was launched after a resident was the victim of an online scam. Tindal and Carr convinced people to give them their personal banking information by claiming they would deposit a check into the account. The suspects promised to give the victims a portion of money from the check.

However, the check deposited by the suspects were bad and they withdrew more than the original check amount without compensating the victim.

The investigation revealed that multiple victims were scammed, and suffered a total loss of over $20,000 combined.

On January 13, police attempted to take Tindal and Carr into custody but they fled in a vehicle. At the end of the pursuit, police placed the duo under arrest.

Now, the pair will face charges in court.