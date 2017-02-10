× Child porn found in safe deposit box, Lancaster man charged

LANCASTER, Pa.–A man was charged Tuesday after investigators found photo negatives depicting child pornography in a safe deposit box at a Lancaster bank last year.

Stephen J. Martin, 67, of Lancaster is charged with sexual abuse of children–possession of child pornography. He was arraigned Tuesday and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

The investigation began in April 2016 after police were contacted about suspected child porn found in a safe deposit box at Northwest Savings Bank located at 922 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. The bank was closing and was in the process of transferring the safety deposit boxes to a new location, according to Detective Randell Zook. During the process, they notified Martin that the contents of his box would need to be transferred to new safety deposit box, Zook said. When Martin failed to respond, the bank drilled open the box to inventory the contents and discovered the inappropriate images.

Police found 20 photo negative sheets of an 8-year-old girl in a manila envelope, with a signed release form, according to the criminal complaint. There were approximately 70 images of the victim on the negative sheets, 22 of which depicted the girl engaged in a sexual act, according to the complaint. The photographs were believed to have been taken in the early 1980’s, Zook said.

The girl, who is now an adult, was interviewed by police and told them Martin took the photos and was aware of her age, the complaint states.

Police say Martin was the only person who had access to the safe deposit box.

Since the statute of limitations has expired, Martin cannot be charged with producing child pornography, Zook said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 22.