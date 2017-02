× Crews on scene of school bus crash in Hellam

HELLAM, Pa.– Crew are on the scene of a school bus crash this morning.

They were dispatched shortly after 6:50 a.m. to the intersection of Mt. Pisgah Road and Laurel Drive.

The crash included a school bus and tractor trailer.

At the time of the incident, two York Tech Students were on board.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.