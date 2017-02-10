× Firefighter arrested for selling cocaine while on the job

Norwalk, Connecticut (WFSB) — A firefighter in Norwalk was arrested for peddling cocaine while on duty, according to police.

Officers said they arrested 45-year-old Mark Monroe on Thursday after executing four arrest and three search warrants.

Police said they had been looking into Monroe for several months before his arrest.

They said he sold three packages of cocaine to an undercover officer in one instance.

Monroe also sold cocaine to the officer on four other separate occasions, two of which happened while he was on duty with the Norwalk Fire Department, police said.

Investigators said Monroe would direct the undercover officer to the lot of the Volk Central Fire Station on Connecticut Avenue where the transactions would take place.

Other locations for the transactions included store parking lots on New Canaan and West avenues.

A search warrant executed at Monroe’s home led investigators to recover five more bags of cocaine weighing 12.35 grams.

They also seized a number of what appeared to be illegal prescription pills and suspected steroids. There were also 300 hypodermic needles.

Police said more pills and cocaine were found in his vehicle.

A gun was also found to be stored in a dresser within reach of a child.

Though Monroe has a valid permit for the weapon, the gun was seized and secured for safekeeping, police said.

In addition to drug charges, Monroe was charged with risk of injury to a minor and failing to responsibly store a firearm.

Monroe was held on a $150,000 bond.