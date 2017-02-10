× Fishermen warned against trespassing at restricted areas at Raystown Dam

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports an increase in trespasses by fishermen attempting to access areas prohibited to the public in the vicinity of Raystown Dam. It is illegal to cross through or circumvent a barricade in order to access restricted areas, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.

Restricted areas are critical to project operations and are protected under Corps security measures. Sensitive areas include the Raystown Dam structure, ponds or discharge areas near the dam or hydropower generation station and any other areas marked as “restricted.”

Following the attacks of September 11, dams like the one at Raystown adhere to heightened security measures to protect from potential compromises. “These areas are off limits to the public, and we will enforce their protection wherever and whenever necessary,” said Nick Krupa, operations manager, Raystown Lake.

These restricted areas are also enforced for visitor safety.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Col. Edward P. Chamberlayne, Baltimore District commander. “Discharge areas at our dams contain very turbulent waters that may be difficult to escape. We provide many recreation areas at Raystown Lake, and we just ask that visitors respect our restricted areas to ensure their own safety.”

Public fishing areas that include parking and wheelchair access remain accessible below the outlet areas at Raystown Lake, along with many other lake and river access points.

Fishermen are reminded to wear their life jackets even when fishing from the shoreline in case of accidental falls. Raystown Lake is the largest lake in Pennsylvania. The lake covers an area of nearly 13 square miles.