× FOX43 Sports Poll: Do you think MLB should shorten games?

Recently, Major League Baseball announced that they would test out a new rule in the minor leagues.

The rule, which would place a runner on second base at the beginning of extra innings, aims to shorten the length of games.

The debate has grown in recent years, as MLB games regularly last for over three hours. This makes some believe that games are too long, and if they were shorter, more people would tune in to games.

However, there are baseball purists that believe that the game shouldn’t be changed. Many feel that MLB has thrived over the past 100 years and that a change is unnecessary.

A number of factors come into play when thinking about shortening games. Baseball’s records would be harder to break with less innings, making the old statistics nearly set in stone.

From a competitive standpoint, players and coaches have less time and opportunity to achieve their ultimate goal of winning.

On the other hand, shortening games may be a good way to draw in a crowd at each end of the age spectrum. Older folks may enjoy a game ending earlier to get home or to sleep, while children may have trouble paying attention for a whole nine inning game.

Our question is, do you think MLB should shorten games?