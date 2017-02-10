× Man accused of stabbing woman, dog in Newberry Township

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A man was arrested Friday after stabbing a woman and her dog during a domestic dispute in York County, according to Newberry Township police reports.

Jonathan Hibner, 33, of York is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, cruelty to animals, harassment, burglary and criminal trespass.

Officers were dispatched Friday to the 700 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township for an active domestic. Police met with the woman in her driveway and noticed she had multiple injuries to her face, neck, hands and legs.

The woman told police that Hibner came to visit after the pair exchanged text messages. During the visit, an argument erupted and Hibner threatened her with a knife saying, “I’ll kill you if you call 911,” according to police reports. The woman’s pit bull intervened and Hibner stabbed the dog and cut the woman with the knife, investigators said.

Blood was found all over the floors and counter tops of the woman’s apartment, according to police reports.

The woman told police Hibner stomped on her hands, choked her and repeatedly slammed her head against the floor. She said Hibner also cut off her clothing. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment and is expected to survive.

Hibner was arrested and taken to York County Booking Center in lieu of $75,000 bail. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the woman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 22.