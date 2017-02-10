× Man accused of stealing money from tip jar at Smiley’s Deli in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa.–Police are searching for a man who they say robbed Smiley’s Deli & Food Market in Lancaster city on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the store located along the 400 block of North Duke Street.

Employees told police the man reached over the service counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tip jar. The man allegedly threatened to hit an employee before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.