LANCASTER, Pa. - A new initiative in Lancaster is renovating houses in the southwest part of the city and giving people in poverty jobs. The initiative is called the CAPital Workforce Program. It is a partnership between CAP in Lancaster and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership.
New Lancaster initiative rehabs houses and lives
