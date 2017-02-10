“Night to Shine” held for those with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TWP., Pa. - Hundreds of volunteers gave of their time Friday night to host a special night for those with special needs.

It looks and sounds just like any other dance, but bringing this kind of event to people with special needs is what hundreds of volunteers live for, to truly give them a "Night to Shine".

“[It’s] just a special moment to see things through somebody else's eyes and just see so much joy coming on in and just remind you not to take for granted some of the small things that we deal with every day,” Scott Salla, a volunteer, said.

Capital Area Christian Church in Cumberland county was one of the churches that helped launch the Night to Shine annual event hosted worldwide in partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation. It's something guests look forward to all year.

“We get them tiaras, all the guys get crowns, and a lot of the area shops donate dresses, it's awesome,” Pastor Don Hamilton, the senior pastor at CACC, said. “They get manicures, the whole bit, it's really special.”

The church says it was called to help people out with special needs to make sure they are not overlooked and have a chance to enjoy themselves.

“There is a very large group of people right here in our own community right in our own region who have special needs and they are deserving of our love and of God's love,” Hamilton said.

The cause hits close to home for Salla, who has a child with down syndrome and has been volunteering for the event since it began.

He served as a buddy for Christian, who like everyone else, had a night he will not forget.

“I think everybody has a great time, whether you're here volunteering or a guest, it just brings a smile to your face and you're going to walk out these doors and just never forget that moment,” Salla said.

Night to Shine events were held at almost 400 churches worldwide Friday. Others in the area were held in Lancaster and Chambersburg.