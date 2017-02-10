× Police searching for missing Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police are asking for help in searching for a missing Harrisburg man.

Christopher Bressler, 35, was last seen on February 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Bressler walked away from the Gaudenzia House facility in the 900 block of Gibson Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and “skater style” shoes.

Bressler suffers from mental health issues and may be a danger to himself or others.

If you see Mr. Bressler, please call police at 717-564-2550.