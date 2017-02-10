× Police seek to ID suspects in graffiti incidents

CARLISLE, Pa. – Carlisle Borough Police seek to identify a pair of suspects in a series of graffiti incidents last month. The incidents occurred during the early morning hours on Monday January 16th.

The two suspects spray painted several buildings at several locations in the borough. The locations include W. Locust Avenue, E. Locust Avenue, N. Pitt Street and around the Heberlig-Palmer Tot Lot off of Lincoln Street.

Investigators released several surveillance photos of the two suspects taken at around 3 a.m. on January 16.

Anyone with information that leads to the identity of either suspect is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252.