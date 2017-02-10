× Poll: Do you approve or disapprove of the way President Trump is handling immigration issues?

President Donald Trump’s handling of immigration issues has been at the center of domestic and international strife.

Trump’s grassroots’ support to execute his immigration policies, which he says national security is among his top priorities, is one of the reasons why he was elected 45th President of the United States. However, his Jan. 27 order was not warmly received by power players. The order barred citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.

Legal action — briefs — were filed quickly in response to Trump’s campaign promise of implementing an extreme-vetting process. In other words, the courts may not see things the same way he envisions. This most recent political setback occurred Thursday when the 9th Circuit Court handed down its three-judge panel decision.

“On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies,” the judges wrote. “And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination. We need not characterize the public interest more definitely than this… The emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied.”

Trump immediately tweeted his reaction to the ruling: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

The Justice Department is reviewing the decision, it said in a statement.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way President Trump is handling immigration issues?