Proposed medical marijuana center aspires to be York County’s sole growing and processing facility

YORK, Pa. -- It’s been a long fight in Pennsylvania for the medical marijuana community -- and it’s not over yet.

Here in Central Pennsylvania, one group hopes to become York County's primary medical marijuana growing and processing facility.

The group is Five Leaf Remedies, and they hope to become York’s growing and processing facility in the downtown. Investors say Five Leaf would be great for the city because of how local the corporation is.

If Five Leaf Remedies gets all the necessary approvals, this former tobacco plant will receive a $2.5 million-dollar facelift.

"We want to be the local option; we're all Yorkers,” said Christina Kauffman, an investor in the corporation and the Public Relation’s spokesperson with Five Leaf.

The brick building on Poplar Street stands vacant now, but by 2018, it’s 35-thousand square feet could be converted to grow and process medical marijuana.

Investors say the location is an ideal spot to grow because it will amp up security, provide jobs to neighbors, and clean up a community some call a drug zone.

"We said this is exactly why we want to be here. We want to help revitalize the area, and we care so much about the community. We want to be where it's going to make the biggest difference,” said Rebecca Countess. She does community outreach for Five Leaf and has also invested in its future.

"We're hoping that that improves the area - that we're sending a message to the neighborhood that we're here that we're wanting to invest to do something good here,” added Kauffman.

Before any construction can happen, the city must first approve the zoning, and then the company’s grower application must go through the state.

"We've got, you know, good family sustaining American jobs in an industry that's really only going to grow,” said Kauffman.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health says the application approval process is highly competitive.

Five Leaf investors say they are confident.

"Rather it's really our own backyards, something we all are about, and we want to do it for York, and for the patients - people we know,” stated Kauffman when asked about why Five Leaf wants to incorporate in York.

Some community members support the facility, but also see a potential downside.

"I think it'll bring more jobs, more income, and more stability to the poor. The only con to it, I think, is it might just bring more criminal activity as far as the placement where it's at,” said Jeremiah Chase, a York resident.

"Hopefully it won't increase crime, but there's always that possibility,” said Jackie Carpenter from Hellam Township. She says she frequents downtown York.

Five Leaf Remedies investors told Fox 43 they believe the facility can only help the City of York and the surrounding area.

The community is invited to attend the zoning meeting on March 13th at 6:30 p.m. That’s when Five Leaf will find out if they can move forward with the York location.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health says there are only two grower/processor permits for the region so it’s very competitive. If Five Leaf’s application is picked by the state, it will be one of 12 grower/process facilities in Pennsylvania.