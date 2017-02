YORK COUNTY, Pa.РUpdate: Interstate 83 is reopened after the accident has been cleared.

The right lane of Interstate 83 NB was closed near mile marker 27 due to an accident.

According to PennDOT, a Jeep flipped onto its roof, which caused the closure.

At this time, it is unclear how many or how severe injuries are.

