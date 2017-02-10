Sasquatch made of marijuana leaves photobombs reporter’s live shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The most unexpected interviewee was caught on camera in western Mass during the latest snow dump to hit the Commonwealth.

Our sister station in Connecticut, FOX61 reported, “You never know what might happen during live television in western Massachusetts!”

While WWLP meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei was reporting live on Thursday’s snowstorm in Springfield, Massachusetts, something moved in behind her.

A person dressed as a Sasquatch made of marijuana seemed to be having a great time photobombing her at the busy Springfield intersection.

Just as she started to deliver her live update, the Pot Sasquatch creeped into the shot, surprising her when she turned around to show off snow totals.

In November, Massachusetts voted to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21. The law went into effect December 14.