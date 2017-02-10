Say goodbye to the snow, temperatures warm up quickly!

TEMPERATURES FLIP AGAIN

Our cold shot is brief and snow is expected to melt as temperatures warm back up quickly to near 50 degrees Saturday. While it’s mild, there will be plenty of clouds around for the weekend. A late evening stray shower is possible, however, a greater chance for rain arrives Sunday. Temperatures remain mild in the 40s too.

NEXT WEEK

A cold front sags south early morning and behind it cooler air moves in but readings are still above our average of 39 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. With the winds howling, it will feel chilly! I can’t rule out a few morning flakes either. Plenty of sunshine Tuesday and calmer conditions. We begin with plenty of sunshine but clouds roll in quickly by evening as a frontal system approaches. It is south of the area by Wednesday morning. Highs are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday, however, they fall back to the upper 30s midweek. A few snow showers are possible Wednesday. Right now there are significant model differences on how whether an upper level trough deepens and a surface low develops, which would bring a greater threat for snow. We’ll be watching closely to see how the models evolve in the coming days. Thursday is colder with highs in the lower 30s. High pressure over the northeast sets up an easterly flow Friday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and with the wind direction out of the east, temperatures should recover to near 40 degrees.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist