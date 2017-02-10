× Two arrested for delivering deadly dose of heroin

EPHRATA, PA. — Two people are charged with delivering heroin to an Ephrata resident who died in July of an overdose. Ephrata Police charged Patrick C. McEvoy, 25, of Lancaster, and Callie C. Bowen, 20, of Ephrata, with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

McEvoy and Bowen engaged in a series of text communications with Brandon Lied, 25, of Ephrata, to coordinate the delivery of heroin to Lied on the evening of July 27, 2019. That night at 11:30 p.m., Ephrata Police and EMS were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East Main Street, Ephrata Borough. Lied was found deceased by cleaning staff in a public restroom.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office determined Lied died from drug toxicity. A toxicology test revealed heroin and fentanyl in Lied’s system.

McEvoy and Bowen are presumed innocent.

On the morning of February 10, 2017, Bowen turned herself into Ephrata Police. She was arraigned by MDJ Russell and released on $200,000 unsecured bail. An arrest warrant was issued for McEvoy. His whereabouts are unknown. Tips about McEvoy’s location should be directed to the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.