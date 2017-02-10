Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa., -- The 49th annual York Builders Association Home and Garden show kicks off Friday at the York Fairgrounds Expo Center.

Attendees can find over 150 experts specializing in home buying, home improvement and landscaping.

For the first time, the show will include a free job fair on Friday from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m in the UTZ Arena. Roughly 20 local companies will be participating in the job fair with positions ranging from laborers to sales reps and more.

The Home and Garden show will be at the York Expo Center from Friday, February 10th to Sunday, February 12th. The schedule is as follows:

Friday: 1-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10-8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 to 4 p.m.