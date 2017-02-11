AT&T Employees rally for new contract in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — AT&T union workers agreed to an extension of their contract tonight, after more than 20,000 company employees protested nationwide for a new one.

The contract, which was set expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight, brought over a dozen union workers to rally outside an AT&T store in Lower Paxton Township along Jonestown Road.

“We basically want job security, better wages, and we want our members to know they have a future here at the company,” said Tom Ballek, Executive Vice President of CWA Central Division.

AT&T and members of the Communication Workers of America union have not reached a settlement. The company says employees will work under the terms of the extended contract and negotiations continue.