Lancaster group to camp out in protest of pipeline

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– From protests across the country, to here in our area. People gathered in Lancaster County on Saturday to stand up against the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline.

Members of “Lancaster Against Pipelines” were preparing to camp out for the night in protest in Conestoga Township near where the natural gas pipeline is slated to be built.

Earlier this month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the pipeline to be built through the county.

One organizer we spoke with says she was taken aback by the project being given the green light.

“It’s a beautiful area, it just can’t be destroyed. We can’t have these Native American sites destroyed, people’s lands taken by eminent domain, it’s just not right. So this is our protest, and this is what we’re gonna do,” says Robin Maguire, who helped organize the protest.

The $3-billion pipeline is slated to run through 37-miles of Lancaster County.

Construction could begin later this year.