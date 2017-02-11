Pasta for puppies: spaghetti dinner benefits Dauphin County canine program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Serving spaghetti to raise money for canines! Dozens of community members came out to a spaghetti dinner to raise funds for the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office canine program. Those who attended the event could also meet the dogs.

“These dogs save lives. These dogs are unbelievable,” said Sheriff Chimienti Jr. “They go out into the community, and any time we have any bomb scare or anything like that or explosive or anything, the dog is there, and he’s the one who puts himself on the line.”

Money raised from the dinner will go back to the county — to lessen the costs of training, handling, and equipment for the dogs.