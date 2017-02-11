Rainy end to the weekend

Widespread rain for the Sunday morning commute.

RAIN FOR SUNDAY: Showers begin moving in from west of east in the very early morning hours of Sunday morning, around 2-4AM, and continue throughout most of the morning. The commute to church or any other Sunday morning activities will be a soaker area-wide.

Showers taper off heading towards the evening with the high near midnight.

Showers continue off and on throughout the day with hit-or miss showers and even a little bit of mix for our northern counties as well. They taper off as we head towards the evening with the high being close to midnight.

BREEZE KICKS UP: Winds change direction after the showers pass through and welcome a strong WNW breeze for all of Monday. It’ll be your usual “hold onto your hat,” day with sustained winds at 20-30mph and gusts up to 50mph likely.

A very gusty start to the work week.

Our breezes calm or Tuesday before coming back with a vengeance Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain for Sunday, but flurries come back for Monday and Wednesday.

LOTS OF SUNSHINE NEXT WEEK: Other than the chance of a few flurries in the early morning hours next week, we see a lot more sunshine coming our way. Partly to mostly sunny skies dominate the forecast as highs hover around that 40 degree mark.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long