Volontary recall notice of Sargento shredded cheese

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Giant Food Stores, LLC and Martin’s Food Markets alert customers of a voluntary recall of some Sargento Foods Inc. shredded cheese products for possible Listeria monocytogenes.

Sargento Foods Inc. has recalled the following products:

Sargento Shredded Nacho and Taco Cheese, 8oz, UPC 4610040041 with code dates H14JUN17 and H12JUL17

Sargento Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with code dates H14JUN17 and F28JUN17

Sargento Finely Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with a code date of F05JUL17

No illnesses have been reported to date. Listeria is a common organism found in nature. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can lead to Listeriosis. A disease which is uncommon but could potentially be fatal. Healthy people rarely get Listeriosis. Listerosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and nausea. It can also cause miscarriages, and stillbirths as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled products should throw away any unused portions and bring the receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

For additional information on the recall, call Sargento at 1-800-243-3737. You may also call GIANT/MARTIN’S customer service at 1-888-814-4268 or visit GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.