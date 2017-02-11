York County ballet company prepares for international competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FREEDOM, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A York County ballet company has just 4 weeks until they compete at an international competition. They've been practicing since July.

FOX 43 got a preview of the performance.

Susquehanna Youth Ballet will take the stage in Philadelphia soon and compete against girls from around the world at the Youth America Grand Prix Competition.

"It's very prestigious. It's one of a few ballet competitions,” said Carrie Millikin Euker, the Artistic Director of Susquehanna Youth Ballet.

It’s one of two major performances put on by the company -- the other is the Nutcracker.

"It gives them another opportunity to perform, and it also gets them out there with other dancers from around the country and around the world."

18-year-old Rebecca Dunphy hopes to have her company recognized at the competition.

"The biggest reason we go to YGP is because there's so many people out there, you really get your name, and you could have your company recognized,” said Dunphy.

For Bailey Ryon, it's her first time in a trio.

"This is more of a thing we prepare for year round, and we work really hard for,” said Ryon.

Regardless of how they perform, the girls enjoy what ballet gives them.

"But it's really great because you can travel to places and meet new friends, and you can see them later in life and be like, “Oh, I met you a long time ago back at that competition,' and it's really great,” added Ryon.

"It's just become a big part of who I am and everything,” added Dunphy.