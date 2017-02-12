Bowl-A-Thon raises money for Forsight Vision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- A Bowl-A-Thon was held at Suburban Bowlarama in Spring Garden Township, York County on Sunday to benefit Forsight Vision.

Forsight Vision was formally known as the York County Blind Center. For the past 26-years, the event has been organized by Eastgate Sunrise Lions Club.

"The blindness community in this area are important for services and activities for people that are blind. It's an important cause," says Tony Heath with Forsight Vision.

FOX43's Chief Meteorologist Maryellen Pann was at the event, trying her best to roll strikes and raise money for the cause.

The Eastgate Sunrise Lions Club pays the 50-dollar lane fee for each person who takes part, so all of the money raised goes to Forsight Vision.