Breezy with abundant sunshine for most of the week

CLOUDS OUT, WINDS IN: As the rain moves out, the front that passes over us clears out the clouds with very high winds behind it. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect area wide from 11PM Sunday until 5PM Monday. Winds will remain sustained at 20-30mph with gusts up to 45mph being the norm. A few gusts to 50mph are possible.

BREEZE STICKS AROUND: We see lots of sunshine for the week with a few flurry chances mixed in Wednesday and Saturday. But, take the good with the bad, as winds will stick around Wednesday and Thursday out of the northwest at 10-20mph.

TEMPS DOWN, THEN UP: After a calm and sunny Tuesday, the northwesterly breezes drop temperatures into the mid 30s and low 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. But with a wind shift to out of the west and southwest, temperatures rise into the upper 40s and low 50s heading into next weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long