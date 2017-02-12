× Simple assault turns into a drug arrest in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Domestic issue turns into a drug arrest Saturday afternoon in Columbia Borough.

Police responded to a domestic assault around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, police found a 39 year-old Columbia woman, with visible injuries on her face arguing with Jose Angel Pagan-Rivera, 34. Witnesses told officers that Rivera had struck the woman in the face. When Rivera was then arrested for simple assault. Officers discovered 14 packets of heroin and a large amount of money, consistent with drug sales.

Rivera is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and simple assault domestic violence. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.