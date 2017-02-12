× Man fires shots after being asked to leave a party

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Harrisburg man fires three shots after being asked to leave a party because he had a gun.

According to police, Thomas Cahill, 21, was asked to leave a party at 42 Sunbeam Court early Sunday morning because he had a gun. In response, Cahill pulled out his gun and was immediately tackled by two other party goers. During the struggle, three shots were fired, two shots hit the ground and the other hit a near by wall. Cahill was able to be detained until police arrived on scene and arrested him. Nobody was injured.

Cahill is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, person not to posses a firearm, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.