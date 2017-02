× One man dead after falling from third floor of a building

HARRISBURG, Pa — A man is dead after falling from the third floor of a building in Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.

According to Corporal Minnier of the Harrisburg Police, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a man died when he fell from the third floor of a building along the 800 block of North 2nd Street. The incident is still under investigation although it appears to be accidental.

Police will not release the victims name at this time.