× Police looking to ID man who made fraudulent purchases at Giant

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Upper Allen Township police are investigating fraudulent use of a Mastercard at a Mechanicsburg Giant totaling thousands of dollars.

According to police, on Feb. 3rd, around 7 p.m., a man made two different fraudulent purchases at the Giant on Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg that totaled several thousand dollars. On the same day, the same man was at other Giant stores in York and Dauphin counties and made additional fraudulent purchases.

The suspect, is said to be driving what appears to be a black, Chevy Tahoe.

According to Giant loss prevention, this suspect has been committed similar frauds at Giant and Martin’s food stores in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Upper Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273 or online by visiting http://www.upperallenpolice.com